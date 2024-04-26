Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 524.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 109.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

