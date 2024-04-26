Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $822,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 386,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNHI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.