Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,940 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.07 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
