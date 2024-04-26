Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.