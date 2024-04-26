Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

