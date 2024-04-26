Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

