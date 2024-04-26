Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 944,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in V.F. by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 718,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

