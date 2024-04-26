Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $31,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

