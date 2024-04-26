Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

