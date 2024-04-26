Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.