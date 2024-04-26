Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.73.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.