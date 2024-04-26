Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UE opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

