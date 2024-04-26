Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.58%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

