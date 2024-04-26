Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

VIV stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

