Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

