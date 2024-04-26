DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.