Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

