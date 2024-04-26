e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 12,506 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32.

ELF stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

