E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,826 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

