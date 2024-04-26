Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

