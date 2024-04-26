F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 728,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

