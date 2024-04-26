Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,426 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,040 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

