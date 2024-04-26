Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 471,777 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 111,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.