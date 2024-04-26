Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of SouthState worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SouthState by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

