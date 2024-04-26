Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.67% of Weave Communications worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 856.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 808,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 189.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

