Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Reliance by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.69 and a 200-day moving average of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.67.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

