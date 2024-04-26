Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 28,250 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,371,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,401,000 after acquiring an additional 278,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after acquiring an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

