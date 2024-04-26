Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,121 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

