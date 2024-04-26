Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Verint Systems worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 13,778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 276.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

