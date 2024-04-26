Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Yelp worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 301,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Down 1.0 %

Yelp stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

