Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.3 %

JWN opened at $19.00 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

