Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $7,055,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,564,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

