Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Western Union worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 132.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 143,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.53% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

