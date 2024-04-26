Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 18.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 45.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

