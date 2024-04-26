Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of ALLETE worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLETE

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.