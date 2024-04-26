Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $98,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $98,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

