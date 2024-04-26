Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.07 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

