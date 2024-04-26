Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

