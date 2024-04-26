Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.