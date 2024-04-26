Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

