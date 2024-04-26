Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 672.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of AdaptHealth worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 888,504 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $5,751,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 570,497 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 442,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

