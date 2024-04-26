Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 379.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Frontdoor worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

