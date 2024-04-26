Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.33% of LendingTree worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

