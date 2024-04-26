Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 428,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,721,000 after acquiring an additional 173,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,827,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.22%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

