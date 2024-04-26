Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Synaptics worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

