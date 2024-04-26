Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

