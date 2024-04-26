Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 29,649.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 810,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 183,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,015.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

