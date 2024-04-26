Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Shell by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $73.27 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

