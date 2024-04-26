Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,409 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Rush Street Interactive worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498 in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

