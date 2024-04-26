Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Herbalife worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $381,000.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.